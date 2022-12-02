Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal
The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
Ohio State's Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal
The transfer activity around the country was rampant on Monday, the first day players could officially put their names in the transfer portal. For much of the day, it appeared that only one Buckeye, redshirt sophomore safety Jaylen Johnson, would enter the transfer portal but that changed on Monday evening.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist
For the second season in a row, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The finalists were announced on Monday night on ESPN during SportsCenter ahead of Monday Night Football after the voting closed. Stroud will head to New York City this weekend for the Heisman Trophy...
Losing Streak, Return Home Mean UNC Must Regroup
BLACKSBURG, Va. — In just a matter of two weeks, North Carolina has taken the unwanted distinction of becoming the first NCAA basketball team to go from ranked No.1 in the AP 25 poll to dropping out completely. Battling it out below a spirited, burnt orange crowd that filled...
247Sports
Devin Leary transfer portal destinations: Media reacts to NC State QB's decision, options
Leary's listed of potential suitors is expected to reach double digits considering his talent level and career production. Leary tossed 62 touchdown passes during his time at NC State, including 35 as a sophomore in 2021 during a 3,400-yard season. "He's one of the more efficient passers in the country,...
UCLA Completes Miracle Comeback to Win National Championship
Maricarmen Reyes scored the game winning goal with 3:20 in the second overtime to complete UCLA's miraculous comeback over North Carolina, 3-2, and claim the National Championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina. UCLA trailed 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining but scored two goals in the final ten minutes, including...
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
247Sports
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
North Carolina CB Tony Grimes intends to enter Transfer Portal
North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes intends to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell 247Sports. Grimes' dad, Deon Glover, confirmed the news to 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong when reached by phone. Glover stressed that Grimes made the decision "this afternoon" to leave UNC. Glover said Grimes' priorities when picking a new school include "finding the best system fits", "who can develop the best" playing time and what the DB room looks like.
BREAKING: Former NC State SS Trea Turner signs 11-year deal with Phillies
Being one of the most sought-after free agents heading into the offseason it was just a mater of time before former Wolfpack shortstop Trea Turner signed a new deal and that is exactly what he did. According to reports into ESPN, the former Dodger shortstop signed an 11-year, $300 million...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0