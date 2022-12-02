ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
Ohio State's Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal

The transfer activity around the country was rampant on Monday, the first day players could officially put their names in the transfer portal. For much of the day, it appeared that only one Buckeye, redshirt sophomore safety Jaylen Johnson, would enter the transfer portal but that changed on Monday evening.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist

For the second season in a row, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The finalists were announced on Monday night on ESPN during SportsCenter ahead of Monday Night Football after the voting closed. Stroud will head to New York City this weekend for the Heisman Trophy...
Losing Streak, Return Home Mean UNC Must Regroup

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In just a matter of two weeks, North Carolina has taken the unwanted distinction of becoming the first NCAA basketball team to go from ranked No.1 in the AP 25 poll to dropping out completely. Battling it out below a spirited, burnt orange crowd that filled...
UCLA Completes Miracle Comeback to Win National Championship

Maricarmen Reyes scored the game winning goal with 3:20 in the second overtime to complete UCLA's miraculous comeback over North Carolina, 3-2, and claim the National Championship Monday night in Cary, North Carolina. UCLA trailed 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining but scored two goals in the final ten minutes, including...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
North Carolina CB Tony Grimes intends to enter Transfer Portal

North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes intends to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell 247Sports. Grimes' dad, Deon Glover, confirmed the news to 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong when reached by phone. Glover stressed that Grimes made the decision "this afternoon" to leave UNC. Glover said Grimes' priorities when picking a new school include "finding the best system fits", "who can develop the best" playing time and what the DB room looks like.
