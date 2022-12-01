Health: Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening December 7 at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park

Read full article on original website
Chicago is voted the ‘rattiest city’, Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have dog
We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat. Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in...
Dozens of South Side church parishioners hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure
Shortly after services started at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, firefighters were called to the one-and-a-half story brick building at Garfield Boulevard and State Street due to a carbon monoxide leak, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
12 hospitalized after high carbon monoxide levels detected at church due to faulty furnace parts
Deacon Darryl Person said utility crews told him the cause was faulty furnace parts and says this is a good reminder for everyone to check their heating systems checked.
Illinois flu hospitalizations surge alongside cases amid holidays
Emergency room staff at Edward Hospital in Naperville are extra busy right now due to a holiday surge in flu cases.
Oak Lawn hospital shooting: Man shot outside Advocate Aurora Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A man was shot and killed outside a hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the emergency room of Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to a press release from the village. Brandon McGee, 28, of Rockford, was shot in...
Family asks for help finding elderly Berwyn man with Alzheimer's who has been missing for days
Jose Guadalupe Arevalo was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday walking out of his Berwyn home wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and a hat.
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
Howard Brown Health Workers, Protesters Blast Planned Layoffs: ‘I’m Fighting For My Job Because I Love This Work’
CHICAGO — Workers at Howard Brown Health are fighting to prevent dozens of job cuts at the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ-affirming health care center. More than 100 workers, supporters and local elected officials marched about a half-mile from the health center’s administrative offices, 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave., to the home of Howard Brown Health President and CEO David Ernesto Munar to deliver a list of demands Saturday night.
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
One in critical condition after shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face otuside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Officials: Public School Teacher Shot, Killed While Driving In Southside Chicago
Family and friends are mourning the death of an Illinois public school teacher who was fatally shot while reportedly driving on the south side of Chicago. According to ABC 7 Chicago, relatives say that 49-year-old Quentine Carradine was the soul of his family. “My baby has been working since he...
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
Domestic violence advocates continue to share resources after Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — After sources confirmed to WGN the deaths of those five family members inside a Buffalo Grove home appear to be a murder-suicide, domestic violence advocates say it’s never too late to talk about resources. At the home where five members of the Kisliak family and a pet were found dead, the […]
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
