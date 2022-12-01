ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' Travis Etienne, Zay Jones limited in practice again Thursday

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars got Roy Robertson-Harris back at practice Thursday after the veteran defensive lineman missed Wednesday due to an illness. That was the only change on the team’s injury report.

Still limited were starters Travis Etienne Jr, Zay Jones, and Andre Cisco, who are dealing with foot, chest, and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Etienne is the only one of those three players who missed time during the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Coaches say the second-year running back “insists” he’s ready to return to action in Week 13, but offensive coordinator Press Taylor says the team will lean on the advice of medical staff.

Very little changed for the Lions from Wednesday to Thursday, as well. The most notable difference in the reports was second-year offensive tackle Penei Sewell returned on a limited basis after missing the entire day Wednesday.

While both guard Jonah Jackson and cornerback Jeff Okudah were both listed as limited again after missing Week 12 due to concussions, neither player wore non-contact jerseys at practice Thursday.

