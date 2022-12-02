Robert Purcell Marketplace Eatery’s Permanent Closure Elicits Student Discussion Around Food Quality and Dining Hall Preferences

Read full article on original website
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
“A Piece of the Hill”: How the Cornell Club Supports Alumni Community, Withstanding A Pandemic
Over 200 miles from Ithaca, Cornellians have another place to meet, work and host events: The Cornell Club in New York City. Located on Club Row, the block of West 44th St. between Fifth and Sixth Avenue, the Clubhouse is a space for Cornellians to stay, eat, exercise and attend various programs, most of which have recently returned in-person after the pandemic.
Comments / 0