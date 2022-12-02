Read full article on original website
Related
brownsnation.com
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
brownsnation.com
Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday’s Browns Victory
At first glance, it may seem as if Donovan Peoples-Jones didn’t have a truly great game on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans 27-14. He caught just three passes for 44 yards, making it a somewhat statistically underwhelming game for him. However, he had perhaps the...
brownsnation.com
Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday with a new starting quarterback for the first time in 12 weeks. Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension and took the field for the first time in two seasons. It just turned out that Watson had to face his former team, the Houston Texans,...
brownsnation.com
Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to play, as he makes his return wearing the jersey of the Cleveland Browns. In an Instagram post, the starting quarterback had a video package to hype his return. So what’s in this video, and how is it hyping his return?. Hype Video Shows...
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans
The Cleveland Browns advanced to 5-7 on the season with a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Fans were thrilled to see the Browns win a game that was a must-win and a game they really should win when comparing the rosters of these two teams. Here are some noteworthy...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
brownsnation.com
Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year
So, you’re telling Cleveland Browns fans there’s a chance at the playoffs?. Well, at least ESPN FPI is according to Jake Trotter here on Twitter. It’s a slim chance at 4.6%. Still, it gives the final five games of Cleveland’s campaign some extra meaning in an otherwise...
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Sione Takitaki News
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. He was injured during the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Coach Stefanski delivered this unfortunate news on Monday. Fans were very upset to hear this. Here are the most common reactions.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)
It is Sunday, December 4, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are experiencing a mixture of emotions leading up to this Week 13 game that has been marked on many NFL fans’ calendars for months. Deshaun Watson will be the Browns’ QB1, for the first time in a regular season...
brownsnation.com
Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD
The special teams’ touchdown was a huge part of the excitement for the Cleveland Browns Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans. Donovan Peoples-Jones ran a 76 punt return into the end zone and a particular person took notice. Jakeem Grant is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he...
brownsnation.com
2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans
On paper, Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans looks like a bit of a mismatch in the Browns’ favor, especially now that Deshaun Watson will be making his regular season debut for them. However, from an emotional standpoint, it will be a challenge. Watson will...
brownsnation.com
2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked
When the Cleveland Browns traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason and gave him a massive contract extension, the fans who supported the move dreamed of him elevating a franchise that had been stuck in mud for decades. On Sunday, those fans got a first glimpse of what...
brownsnation.com
2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans
The Cleveland Browns head into week 13 with their playoff hopes in the balance. However, they face a winnable game against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans. While the Texans aren’t doing great, the Browns can’t take them lightly. They need to use their personnel to expose weaknesses that the...
brownsnation.com
Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win
Week 13 may have been a long-awaited turning point for the Cleveland Browns. In Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as their quarterback, they up-ended the Houston Texans on the road, 27-14, on Sunday. It wasn’t a very pretty win, but head coach Kevin Stefanski loved the effort and intensity...
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson
Week 13 of the NFL season could be an inflection point for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for them on Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He is the best and most talented quarterback the team has had in decades, and he could,...
brownsnation.com
PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans
The Cleveland Browns are getting their grades from Pro Football Focus after their Sunday victory against the Houston Texans. With the game being an odd one, fans are interested in how PFF is grading players from the Browns roster. So which players are getting the highest grades from PFF with...
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions
The (4-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (1-9) Houston Texans in week 13 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi Oliveros.
Comments / 0