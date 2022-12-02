Read full article on original website
SweetnSalty: The Sweet Tooth we Need Before Finals
Just about two weeks ago, a new restaurant on 407 Eddy Street in Collegetown opened named SweetnSalty. I felt a pang of sadness in my heart after barely recovering from Waffle Frolic’s tragic closure. As I stumbled upon this place, I was attracted by the offering of waffles with ice cream as I yearned for delicious waffles in Ithaca after a stressful day of classes.
