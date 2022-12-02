Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.

2 DAYS AGO