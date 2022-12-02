ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Beavers’ Jack Colletto deserves the Heisman

The 2022 football season is rapidly coming to a conclusion. Part of the concluding activities is the awarding of the Heisman Trophy to the outstanding player of the season. Historically, this award has gone to an outstanding quarterback whose team has ended the season in a high ranking position or the player who scores the most touchdowns.
fishduck.com

Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid

Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
22K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy