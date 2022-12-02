Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
FTOC holds largest toy giveaway in Orange County for second year in a row
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here and nonprofit community health center, Families Together of Orange County, is dedicated to ensuring a joyous holiday season for the whole community with the largest toy giveaway in Orange County. The organization is continuing its tradition of giving away 20,000 toys to underprivileged children at the 18th Annual Christmas Together event taking place on Sunday December 18th.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood to hold meeting about Palms Park building renovations
Lakewood residents are invited to a public meeting to hear and offer their thoughts about major repairs and renovations planned for the Palms Park community building. The meeting will bring together residents, community stakeholders, and the project team to ensure that the proposed facility improvements and design concepts meet the needs and expectations of the community.
San Diego Channel
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, December 5, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at 2nd Street and Marina Drive
On Dec. 4, 2022, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 2nd Street and Marina Drive regarding an injury traffic collision that resulted in the death of an adult male. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian lying in the eastbound lanes of 2nd Street suffering from...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 5, 2022:. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to remain in...
foxla.com
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Malibu institution loses its lease
The quirky little hardware store that’s been serving locals for more than half a century is going out of business. A&B Hardware on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Vista was forced to close Nov. 30 when its lease was not renewed. The building dating back to 1942, was sold in October, and the new owners […] The post Malibu institution loses its lease appeared first on The Malibu Times.
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10
Seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 04 through December 10. Sunday: A slight chance of rain after 10am. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
oc-breeze.com
Certified results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
iheart.com
Where to Find Tamale Festivals in Southern California
It's officially Tamale season and the tamale festivals are here!. Indio International Tamale Festival: This event, marking its 30th anniversary, is spread across four days with more than 40 musical acts. Performers include Banda Machos and La Santa Cecilia. New features include Mercadito de Noche with food music and shopping. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 1-2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Miles Avenue Park, 82540 Miles Ave, Indio. Free admission, but wristbands for rides and attractions cost $23.95-$49. indiotamalefestival.com.
Trans woman found dead near Malibu had ‘recently started living her life authentically,’ family says
A person found dead along Mulholland Highway near Malibu last week was identified by family as a transgender woman who had been reported missing. Day Rodas’ body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. Dec. 1, between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according […]
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
oc-breeze.com
CHP officer injured in crash in Garden Grove
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was involved in a traffic crash, when the officer’s 2018 Dodge patrol vehicle was struck while on the right shoulder of State Route 22 westbound, west of Euclid Street. The CHP officer was helping...
sgvcitywatch.com
Glendora Porch Pirates Nabbed Nov. 29
GLENDORA – It looks like two porch pirates are out of bunch of wine glasses and Metamucil after police caught the suspects who allegedly stole the items and more from a residence. Two alleged thieves were caught in the 700 block of East Essex Street early November 29. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
oc-breeze.com
Certified results of 2022 La Palma City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Comments / 0