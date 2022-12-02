Read full article on original website
An 'Aussie and a West Sider' to lead Scranton School Board
SCRANTON — A divided Scranton School Board, which faces tough decisions on the reconfiguration plan, has new leadership. During the board’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night, directors appointed Ro Hume as president and Sean McAndrew as vice president. Dubbed by Hume as an “Aussie and a West Sider,”...
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board
Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
2 killed in crash near outlets in Poconos
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash near the outlets in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township, Monroe County. The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at routes 715 and 611, near the Crossings Premium Outlets. The Monroe County coroner says a male and a...
2 dead, 3 injured in Tannersville crash, police say
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating after two people were killed in an accident over the weekend. Officials say speed may have been a factor. It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of SR0611 and SR0715 in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police Department were...
Reports of speeding car preceded deadly crash in Poconos, police say
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead and three were hurt in a violent crash in Monroe County. The acting chief of the Pocono Township police says the crash Sunday night was one of the worst his department has ever had to respond to. "Out of the norm," said...
City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions
An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp.
Two men charged in shooting at parking lot of Walmart in Hazle Twp. Juan J. Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15, have both been charged as adults for aggravated assault.
