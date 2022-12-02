Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics' depth shines again as Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet step up in win over Raptors
Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet stepped up with Al Horford out as the Boston Celtics earned an impressive road win over the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back.
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
