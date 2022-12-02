Read full article on original website
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
The joy and the dancing are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup
World Cup Quarterfinals: Netherlands-Argentina Odds and Betting Preview
A trip to the World Cup semifinals is on the line Friday when Netherlands and Argentina meet for the first time since 2014. Netherlands defeated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday after advancing from Group A. The Dutch have yet to lose so far in the tournament, and their most recent result was their most dominant.
Reports: Saudi Club Strongly Pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo With €500 Million Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo is still being aggressively pursued by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, according to reports. The latest bombshell report claims tha Ronaldo is expected to sign a 2 1/2-year contract potentially worth up to €500 million ($530 million) with Al-Nassr, per Marca. The figure equates to approximately $212 million...
Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Year-End No. 1 in ATP History
The 2022 U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz officially became the youngest men’s tennis player in ATP history to finish the season at world No. 1. The 19-year-old took the No. 1 spot on Monday with his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal sitting at No. 2. Coincidentally, with 36-year-old Nadal sitting at No. 2, it makes him the oldest player to reach the top two ATP spots in history.
