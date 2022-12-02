Read full article on original website
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
The abandoned cemetery that sits on an island in the New River Gorge
RED ASH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Red Ash was never large in population, but was home to some historic events in the New River Gorge. The town was established in October of 1891 after the Red Ash Coal Company obtained a 50-year charter to mine coal and produce coke along the New River.
Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border
Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the United States Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing forest plan’s restrictions on how […] The post Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hiker Shares the One National Park We Need to Stop Sleeping On
If someone asked you to name a few national parks, you'd probably immediately bring up Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and maybe somewhere like Death Valley or Zion. But how much do you know about Katmai, or Dry Tortugas, or the Guadalupe Mountains? With dozens of national parks in the US and its territories, only a fraction of them get much mainstream attention.
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
Best National Parks To Visit In Winter (Visiting National Parks In The Coldest Months)
Are you searching for the ideal winter getaway? If you’re a nature and outdoor enthusiast, you don’t have to wait until summer to explore some of the United States’ greatest national parks.
These are the best ski resorts in Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler
Vermont is "one of the East Coast's most idyllic winter wonderlands," the publication wrote. Vermont is well-known for its many excellent ski resorts, but six in particular are “the best of the best,” according to Conde Nast Traveler. The top ski resorts in Vermont are: Jay Peak, Killington...
Aspen Daily News
Winter travel rules, closures in place in White River National Forest
The White River National Forest has switched to winter travel rules that restrict all vehicles with wheels, including bicycles, to plowed routes to protect snow conditions and road quality. Travelers are urged to respect signs and travel restrictions to protect groomed surfaces used by snowmobilers and cross-country skiers. “These winter...
Yosemite National Park will not require reservations for summer 2023
Yosemite National Park announced it will no longer require reservations for visitors starting in the summer of 2023.
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
morethanjustparks.com
17 Epic Things to Do at Grand Teton National Park (Photos + Tips)
Article Overview: Beset Things to Do at Grand Teton National Park. If you’re looking for some of the best things to do in Grand Teton National Park you’ve come to the right place. I was part of a film crew tasked with shooting the most beautiful places in the park and as a result have nearly seen it all in Grand Teton.
Thrillist
Explore Thousands of Ancient Ruins in This Colorado National Park
A series of crumbling rooms and towers span an impossibly broad indentation in a sandstone cliff. Gazing at the ruins, it’s an easy practice to envision the community of around a hundred Ancestral Puebloans who thrived here more than 700 years ago—cooking, laughing, and making music—though the former residents are long gone. This place, with its 150 sand-colored rooms and impressively constructed towers, is Cliff Palace, the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Sights like these are what southwestern Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park is best known for, though it’s only part of what the park has to offer.
Great Sand Dunes National Park Once Again Requiring Masks Indoors
While officials have mostly relaxed pandemic restrictions in recent months, national parks like Great Sand Dunes have had to reinstate mask mandates to help keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum. According to Colorado’s COVID data, Saguache and Alamosa – the counties that encompass Great Sand Dunes National Park...
Summit Daily News
No bikes on groomed trails of White River National Forest, officials say
Throughout the winter, all wheeled vehicles must remain on plowed routes to protect snow conditions for winter recreation, according to a news release from the White River National Forest. In many areas of the forest, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service. They use...
New River Gorge National Park sees decrease in November visitation
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preliminary data released by the National Park Service shows that during the month of November, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve saw a 28.3% decrease in visitation compared to November 2021. In November of 2021, the Park had a total of 110,368...
Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter
Traveling in an RV can lead to all kinds of magnificent adventures. However, what about parking your RV for the winter? What are the rules? The post Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
