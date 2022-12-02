ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Dec. 5

1. Watch The Holiday (A.K.A. The Best Christmas Movie) If you’ve seen The Holiday, you’ll understand what I mean when I say it has all the components of the perfect feel-good Christmas movie. If you haven’t seen it, allow me to explain. This 2006 film (written and directed by Nancy Meyers) is about two women, played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, who swap houses because they both need a break during the holidays. To name a few of the delights of this movie: a cozy cottage in England, two strong female characters, a sweet old former movie writer in L.A. with amazing life advice, two unexpected love stories, a Blockbuster movie store date and a beautiful score to backdrop it all. I am not much of a romance movie person (no Hallmark Channel movies for me, please and thank you!), but this one is so charming. I look forward to watching it every year.
CBS 58

CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
Radio Ink

Sandy Maxx to Host Afternoon News at WTMJ

WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
Yahoo Sports

These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022

It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
CBS 58

Comedian George Wallace headed to Milwaukee, talks to CBS 58

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While many activities in the Milwaukee area are holiday related this weekend, there is still the old-fashioned opportunity to get out and have a few laughs. Comedian George Wallace joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to discuss his upcoming show. More information about Wallace can be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht

Naughty children beware – European folklore celebrated during the Christmas season is taking over the Brewery District this weekend. Tea Krulos joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht.
On Milwaukee

7 awesome images from Marquette and Wisconsin's I-94 basketball showdown

The I-94 rivalry between Wisconsin and Marquette’s men’s basketball teams returned to Milwaukee yesterday afternoon for another competitive contest, one so close that it had to be decided in overtime. Ultimately the Badgers came out ahead, despite Marquette erasing a double-digit halftime deficit and making for another game in the rivalry that both fanbases won’t forget for quite some time.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open

Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee County Sees Rise in Suicides in Black Communities

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other...
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas

As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...

