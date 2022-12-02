1. Watch The Holiday (A.K.A. The Best Christmas Movie) If you’ve seen The Holiday, you’ll understand what I mean when I say it has all the components of the perfect feel-good Christmas movie. If you haven’t seen it, allow me to explain. This 2006 film (written and directed by Nancy Meyers) is about two women, played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, who swap houses because they both need a break during the holidays. To name a few of the delights of this movie: a cozy cottage in England, two strong female characters, a sweet old former movie writer in L.A. with amazing life advice, two unexpected love stories, a Blockbuster movie store date and a beautiful score to backdrop it all. I am not much of a romance movie person (no Hallmark Channel movies for me, please and thank you!), but this one is so charming. I look forward to watching it every year.

15 HOURS AGO