Murdered priest laid to rest in Covington
Over a span of 20 years as a priest, Young forged strong bonds with his peers and parishioners. On Monday, many of them remembered his life of service as they tried to process the horror of how he was taken, listen to my story.
NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
fox8live.com
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Father Brouillette: Scapular only item recovered from Father Otis Young's burned body
COVINGTON, La. — Monday a beloved Covington priest was remembered for his devotion to his church and service to God. Father Otis Young was brutally murdered in what police believe was a random act one week ago. Father Young retired in July due to health issues followed from a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman implicated in husband's, boyfriend's deaths stands trial before judge
Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as a human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
WHNT-TV
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified both victims and released chilling details about the investigation. Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered...
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies if this year's class is any indication
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
JPSO deputy in surgery after crash
The crash happened Monday night around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue. The deputy involved in the crash suffered a major leg injury.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead and left in street in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
theadvocate.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
Suspect in Covington Murders Transferred After Escape Attempt
Antonio Tyson, who was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier this week by Covington Police, has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after a failed escape attempt.
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
