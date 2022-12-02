Kyle Busch got an early start working with his new Richard Childress Racing team as he got some time over the weekend racing an RCR-prepared car at Circuit of the Americas. The car, an old Cup car repurposed to compete in the World Racing League, won't teach him much about anything RCR has learned with the current NASCAR Cup Series car. But co-driving with his Cup teammate, Austin Dillon, was an opportunity for Busch to learn about how RCR goes about its business.

18 HOURS AGO