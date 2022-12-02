Read full article on original website
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger
Joe Gibbs Racing warned fans about the graphic nature of a new video it shared on Twitter that shows the finger of Christopher Bell's jackman getting crushed during a late pit stop in Phoenix. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ranking the Top 3 Cup Drivers Who Called it a NASCAR Career When They Likely Still Had Some Juice Left in Them
Did these NASCAR drivers call it a career at the right time? Or was there still some metaphorical gas left in the tank when they retired? The post Ranking the Top 3 Cup Drivers Who Called it a NASCAR Career When They Likely Still Had Some Juice Left in Them appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Gateway Dirt Nationals Results: December 3, 2022 ($30k to win)
Dirt race results from Saturday’s finale at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. Tonight, it’s the Gateway Dirt Nationals finale after three days of indoor racing. The 1/5-mile bullring dirt track is set to pay $30,000 to the dirt late model feature winner. View full 2022 Gateway Dirt...
Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats
Joey Logano can be a divisive figure, but every NASCAR fan can agree that the Connecticut native is already among racing's elite. The post Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick adapting to new teams during NASCAR offseason
Kyle Busch got an early start working with his new Richard Childress Racing team as he got some time over the weekend racing an RCR-prepared car at Circuit of the Americas. The car, an old Cup car repurposed to compete in the World Racing League, won't teach him much about anything RCR has learned with the current NASCAR Cup Series car. But co-driving with his Cup teammate, Austin Dillon, was an opportunity for Busch to learn about how RCR goes about its business.
racer.com
Grosjean to dovetail IndyCar with factory Lamborghini ride
Alongside his full-season duties with Andretti Autosport in the NTT IndyCar Series, Romain Grosjean will keep busy in 2023 and beyond as the newest member of the factory Lamborghini Squadra Corse sports car program. The Swiss-born Frenchman will make his official debut with the Italian band next month at the...
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week: It's a wrap
After a return to normalcy in 2022, the 3rd annual Race Industry Week showed that the industry has been totally re-energized as it prepares for one of the biggest years ever in terms of development and new technologies in 2023. Race Industry Week 2022, produced by EPARTRADE, RACER and SPEED...
racer.com
Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports
Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, have been confirmed for their first Rolex 24 At Daytona appearance with Tower Motorsports. The IndyCar stars join Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson and team owner/defending IMSA LMP2 champion John...
racer.com
Recompense for McLaren in Uruguay after tough first year in Extreme E
McLaren ended the first off-road racing campaign in its illustrious history by claiming a podium finish in the Extreme E season finale in Uruguay, providing a positive end to what had been a character-building season. The third place for the team of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust provided redemption for...
