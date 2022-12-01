Blue Compass RV announced further expansion in the southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. Jon Ferrando, founder, CEO and president of Blue Compass RV, said, “We are excited to continue our growth in 2022 with the addition of a full-service RV dealership in Mobile, Alabama. Alabama is a growing RV state in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. The Mobile market is strong with over 1,000 new RV registrations in 2021. B&R Camper Sales has served the Alabama market since 1976.

