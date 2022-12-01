Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Blue Compass RV Acquistion Expands Southeast Presence
Blue Compass RV announced further expansion in the southeast United States with the acquisition of B&R Camper Sales in Mobile, Alabama. Jon Ferrando, founder, CEO and president of Blue Compass RV, said, “We are excited to continue our growth in 2022 with the addition of a full-service RV dealership in Mobile, Alabama. Alabama is a growing RV state in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. The Mobile market is strong with over 1,000 new RV registrations in 2021. B&R Camper Sales has served the Alabama market since 1976.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Comments / 0