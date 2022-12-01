After a night of admittedly not much sleep and a whole lot of stress from many connected to the TCU program, they got to celebrate Sunday because their Horned Frogs officially punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff at No. 3 in the final rankings. TCU’s draw is No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, a team that is making its second appearance in a row in the CFP.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO