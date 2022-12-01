Happy Birthday, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson! Today’s Google Doodle Honors The Black Pioneer Of The Video Game Cartridge

Sky has taken its satellite-free pay-TV service from the Glass television and shoved it into a tiny streaming box that you can plug into your existing kit and hook up to wifi. The Sky Stream box subscription starts at £25 a month with a £20 fee upfront, which gives you Sky’s entertainment package for 18 months plus a basic Netflix account. It then rises in price depending on any other channels or content you add. Alternatively, you can subscribe on a 31-day rolling contract and chop and change as you see fit, although without an active subscription the box becomes useless.

40 MINUTES AGO