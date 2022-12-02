Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade
Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 SNF
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture has come a little more into focus as a result. In the NFC, a intra-division tie at 20 between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders made that conference's playoff picture a little more interesting near the bubble. If the season ended today, both would make it into the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 13 Results
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions both have a top-four pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that's not because either team is struggling this season. They made trades that delivered first-round picks to them for next year's talent grab, and both are working out well. Seattle has the Denver Broncos' No. 3 selection, while Detroit has the next selection from the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 14: Standings and Matchups to Watch
The NFC South was under the spotlight during Monday Night Football, which wasn't exactly ideal for NFL fans. After all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered play with a 5-6 record and would remain in first place with a win or a loss against the Saints. Tampa Bay ended up winning 17-16 in dramatic fashion with two Tom Brady touchdown passes in the last three minutes, but that mere fact underscores just how poorly the entire division has played this year.
Bleacher Report
Hudson Card, Kedon Slovis and Top Players Entering Transfer Portal Before Bowl Games
The college football transfer portal will feature several big names as top players look to get a fresh start in 2023. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is among the long list of veteran passers hoping to change teams this offseason, with Drew Pyne, Kedon Slovis, Devin Leary and others already registering significant experience at the college level.
Bleacher Report
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Enters 2023 NFL Draft; Out for Ohio State's CFP Game vs. Georgia
The 2022 season did not exactly go as planned for Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but his attention is now on the next level. The 20-year-old declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday and confirmed he won't suit up for the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. "I...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State Exit
Deion Sanders was officially introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, and we now know what the former Jackson State bench boss will earn in his new role. Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Bleacher Report
Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add." This late in the season, it's...
Bleacher Report
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Return for Senior Season, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
The Washington Huskies will get another year of Michael Penix Jr. under center. Penix announced Sunday that he has decided to forgo the 2023 NFL draft and return to Washington for his senior season. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions" of his life, before closing his post by saying that he believes the team will reach new heights next year.
Bleacher Report
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Announces He'll Return for Senior Season, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
The LSU Tigers are getting one of their top offensive weapons back for the 2023 season. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced he will return to the program next season, adding he will "lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: winning a national championship." This is...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Says He'll Return as Michigan HC in 2023 Despite NFL Rumors
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
Bleacher Report
Matt LaFleur 'Absolutely' Wants Aaron Rodgers to Be Packers' Starting QB in 2023
Amid a disappointing 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers, many are wondering about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur made his stance on the situation clear. When asked if he wants Rodgers to be Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023, LaFleur told reporters,...
Bleacher Report
NC State Star QB Devin Leary Reportedly to Enter Transfer Portal amid Injury Rehab
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Leary suffered a torn pectoral in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Thamel reported he is expected to be cleared to throw by March. It could put him on track to compete in spring football for his new team, while likely being fully healthy by the start of the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
