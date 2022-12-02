ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 1

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Back in the Groove' is Hulu's new age-gap dating show. Who's in the cast, how to watch

Just when you think every dating show concept must have been pitched, a new one manages to make its way on to a streaming service. This latest one has the vibe of "FBoy Island" with a dash of Netflix's "Dated and Related," and it's called "Back in the Groove." Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode reality show hosted by actor Taye Diggs stars three women in their early 40s who are dating a pool of men in their...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy