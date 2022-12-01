Read full article on original website
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
MGM+ Picks Up Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ from ITV Studios
MGM+, the linear channel and streaming service previously known as Epix, has picked up crime drama “A Spy Among Friends.” The British limited series was commissioned by ITV Studios and was originally set to air as a Spectrum Original in the U.S. before that cabler was shuttered in August. “A Spy Among Friends” is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same and dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal,...
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Ed Helms Joins Jennifer Garner In ‘Family Leave’; McG To Direct & Produce Netflix Body-Swap Comedy
Ed Helms (Together Together) and McG (The Babysitter) have boarded the Netflix body swap comedy Family Leave, inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book, Bedtime for Mommy. Helms will star alongside the previously announced Jennifer Garner, with McG serving as the project’s director and producer. The film first announced back in February of 2021 follows Jess and Bill Walker, who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch,...
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
‘The Boys’: Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict & Elliot Knight Board Season 4; Simon Pegg Sets Return
Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), and Elliot Knight (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II) have joined the Season 4 cast of Amazon’s The Boys. DeWitt will play Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom opposite returning series star Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) who plays Hughie’s dad. The Boys, based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shares a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes,...
New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video
Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.
‘Gen V’ Teaser Promises a Bloody-Good College-Set ‘The Boys’ Spinoff (VIDEO)
Godolkin University claims to be a “safe space” for young superheroes to thrive… but violence abounds in the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys. In what Prime Video calls a “blood-soaked first look” — which premiered at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3 — fans get a glimpse of cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in action.
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
‘George & Tammy’: How True Is Showtime’s Country Biopic So Far? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for George & Tammy Season 1, Episode 1, “The Race Is On.”]. Everyone likes a good biopic, but oftentimes dramatic moments are played up for entertainment. Is that the case for Showtime’s new title George & Tammy? The series about country legends George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain) kicked off Sunday, December 4, airing simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network, with the premiere episode “The Race Is On,” and already the drama is insane.
‘Wolf Pack’ Sneak Peek Teases a Wild Animal to Hunt (VIDEO)
Jeff Davis, mastermind of MTV’s Teen Wolf,is bringing another werewolf story to the small screen (and we’re not even talking about the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie). The producer is developing a new Paramount+ show titled Wolf Pack, a new clip of which debuted at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 4, with star Rodrigo Santoro on hand to deliver the goods.
‘Alaska Daily’: 3 Shows to Watch During the Long Hiatus
Sadly, 'Alaska Daily' is going on a long hiatus this winter, but we've put together a list of shows for fans to watch while they wait for the ABC series to return.
‘Yellowstone’: Beth & Summer’s Rivalry Gets Bloody (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 “Watch ‘Em Ride Away.”]. Honestly? We’re not surprised that Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) might have just reached somewhat of an understanding after exchanging punches in the Duttons’ front yard on Yellowstone.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
‘The Midnight Club’ Creator Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club Season 1.]. It’s always a sad day when a show with lingering mysteries is canceled, but such is the case with The Midnight Club at Netflix. Inspired by the works of Christopher Pike and hailing from horror auteur Mike...
How to watch Lifetime’s ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas’ without cable
Lifetime’s newest holiday movie Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas will premiere Friday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in live with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live streaming services charging its...
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
‘Wednesday’ Was Not Filmed on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Set, But These Shows Were
'Wednesday' and 'Gilmore Girls' did not share a set, as some fans theorized. 'Pretty Little Liars,' 'Hart of Dixie' and 'You, did, though.
