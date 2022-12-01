Read full article on original website
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
iheart.com
Vandalism Cuts Power For More Than 40,000 Customers: Sheriff
Gunfire in an apparent act of criminal vandalism led to damages to multiple power substations in a North Carolina county, which resulted in more than 40,000 customers losing electricity, the Associated Press reports. The outages were reported across Moore County just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday (December 3) in relation...
82-year-old worker assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough dies
An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot has died after he was assaulted during a robbery in October.
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Whitsett home: sheriff’s office
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
1 killed in NC townhome fire: Greensboro Fire Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a town home with smoke and […]
cbs17
Home Depot worker dies from injuries in Hillsborough shoplifting, police say; suspect still on the run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man who was injured in a Hillsborough shoplifting in October has died from injuries he suffered in the incident, according to police. The larceny — in which the suspect is still on the run — happened when a thief was exiting the Home Depot on October 18, Hillsborough police said.
1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police investigating power outage as criminal act
Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man who crashed his car into a bicyclist then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
wfmynews2.com
Argument over money leads to son assaulting father in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road early Tuesday morning. A man called saying his son punched him in the face and cut his head. Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified by the victim and...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
cbs17
Durham police arrest false suspect in homicide, new suspect is employee with cops: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police mistakenly arrested a suspect they believed was involved in a homicide on Nov. 22. and have now identified a new suspect. On Nov. 22, Durham officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street. After arriving, they found 25-year-old Tyler Young with a gunshot wound.
Deputies looking for missing NC 5-year-old boy
The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night.
