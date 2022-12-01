HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man who was injured in a Hillsborough shoplifting in October has died from injuries he suffered in the incident, according to police. The larceny — in which the suspect is still on the run — happened when a thief was exiting the Home Depot on October 18, Hillsborough police said.

