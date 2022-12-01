ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
iheart.com

Vandalism Cuts Power For More Than 40,000 Customers: Sheriff

Gunfire in an apparent act of criminal vandalism led to damages to multiple power substations in a North Carolina county, which resulted in more than 40,000 customers losing electricity, the Associated Press reports. The outages were reported across Moore County just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday (December 3) in relation...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire: Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a town home with smoke and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating power outage as criminal act

Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy