States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Putin signs law expanding LGBT ‘propaganda’ restrictions
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new law Putin signed Monday expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The new law outlaws advertising, media and online resources. books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda.” It also broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors and bans information considered to be propaganda promoting pedophilia.
Honduras suspends rights in 2 big cities amid gang crackdown
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has become the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to deal with street gangs. A decree took effect Monday that targets the capital Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San Pedro Sula, which have both struggled under the sway of powerful gangs like Barrio 18 and MS-13. Published Monday, the measures will last one month, but lawmakers will have the ability to extend them, something that has happened repeatedly in El Salvador since a state of exception was imposed in March. The Honduran measures affect constitutional rights of association, free movement, searches and arrests.
Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis hospital says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee last week accused Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The hospital said in a statement it has not changed its practices “regarding the treatment of transgender and/or non-binary patients.” A spokesperson for the ACLU-TN hasn’t responded to an email requesting comment Monday. MLH’s website says the hospital serves more than 128,000 adult Medicaid patients each year.
White House invites in state lawmakers before 2023 sessions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is playing host to roughly 50 Democratic state lawmakers from 31 states this week as legislatures prepare for their upcoming sessions, aiming to talk over strategy on top issues like climate change, gun violence, abortion rights and voting rights. Those expected...
Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first attempt to survey the extent of violence and harassment at work around the globe has found that workplace abuse is widespread, and particularly pronounced among young people, migrants, and wage earners, especially women. More than 22% of the nearly 75,000 workers in 121 countries surveyed last year reported having experienced at least one type of violence or harassment, according to the report released Monday by the U.N. International Labor Organization, the Lloyd’s Register Foundation and Gallup. It said: “Violence and harassment in the world of work is a pervasive and harmful phenomenon, with profound and costly effects.”
Youngkin's early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. Most of the midterm candidates Youngkin tried to help this fall were defeated. Major presidential donors, even those who support him, see the 55-year-old former private-equity chief as simply one in a crowded class of would-be Trump alternatives. And there’s concern that Youngkin has few resonant accomplishments to sell skeptical Republican primary voters. “Youngkin’s only campaign talking point right now is, ‘I won Virginia.’ He’s going to need something more than that,” said Iowa Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats, an influential voice in the state’s first-in-the-nation Republican presidential caucus.
Georgian opposition says ex-president possibly poisoned
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The main opposition party in Georgia has filed a court case calling for the imprisoned ex-president of the country to be released for medical examination overseas because of concerns he is suffering from poisoning. The United National Movement says Mikheil Saakashvili’s “condition may lead to coma and death” and he should be sent to a clinic in the United States or the European Union. Saakashvili served as Georgia’s president in 2004-13 and led the so-called Rose Revolution protests. He later left Georgia for Ukraine and was convicted in absentia of abuse of power. He was arrested in October 2021 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces before nationwide municipal elections.
Daily Briefing: Georgia to settle Senate
A Senate runoff could boost Democrats and more of Tuesday's news.
Midwestern Democrat voices concern over Iowa possibly losing front-runner status on 2024 calendar
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois voiced concerns Sunday with Iowa potentially losing its status as the first state to vote in the presidential nominating process following a proposal by President Joe Biden to reshape the 2024 calendar. The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday voted to...
Georgia midterm - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state
Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates. The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would...
