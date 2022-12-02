Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — the first Jewish person in his position — will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff’s office tells CNN. Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it’s taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Midwestern Democrat voices concern over Iowa possibly losing front-runner status on 2024 calendar
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois voiced concerns Sunday with Iowa potentially losing its status as the first state to vote in the presidential nominating process following a proposal by President Joe Biden to reshape the 2024 calendar. The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday voted to...
Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season
On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his runoff election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker. “There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race,” Warnock said after a campaign...
5 things to watch as Georgia decides Warnock vs. Walker Senate runoff
The final drama of the 2022 midterm elections is coming to a head in Georgia on Tuesday, as Peach State voters — for the second time in as many years — cast ballots in a high-stakes US Senate runoff. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was the leading vote-getter in...
Kevin McCarthy faces debt-limit dilemma as House GOP ratchets up demands amid speaker bid
House Republicans are plotting tactics for their new majority and weighing how to use their leverage to enact a laundry list of demands, with many zeroing in on an issue with enormous economic implications: Raising the nation’s borrowing limit. It’s an issue confronting House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who...
Elon Musk speaks out on ‘Twitter Files’ release detailing platform’s inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called “Twitter Files,” a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials have paid their respects to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang’s body at a military hospital in Beijing. Jiang’s body was then sent for cremation at Babaoshan cemetery, where many top leaders are interred. A formal memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the center of Beijing. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003, oversaw the return of Hong Kong from British rule and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization.
Protesters near White House demand ‘Free China!’
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 200 protesters in Washington have lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House in a show of support for demonstrations in China demanding an end to severe anti-virus controls and political change. Protesters in Freedom Plaza held up signs saying, “No Dictatorship, No Censorship” and calling on President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party give up power. They held up blank paper, a symbol of opposition to the party’s pervasive censorship. Some yelled, “Free China!” The protests erupted after a fatal fire in Urumqi in China’s northwest. Authorities rejected suggestions firefighters or people trying to escape might have been blocked by anti-virus controls.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Conservative justices come to same-sex marriage controversy with minds made up
At the Supreme Court, the conservative majority seems to have a new mantra that half way is no way. From the beginning of oral arguments on Monday, it appeared the Supreme Court’s conservatives had come to the bench with their minds set. They sidestepped the lack of clear facts in the case, brushed off worst-case consequences and diminished past rulings that would seem to disfavor a Colorado website designer who has refused to serve same-sex couples.
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. This time, however, prosecutors face a new challenge —...
Sen. Sherrod Brown says Ohio is still a swing state ahead of 2024 election
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday that “of course” the Buckeye State was still a swing state, brushing off concerns about a 2024 reelection bid after Republican J.D. Vance won the state’s other Senate seat last month. “I’m not worried. … I know it’s a...
What’s at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial will continue deliberating for a second day on Tuesday as they weigh charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday. The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
Trump’s slow 2024 start worries allies
Back in 2015, Donald Trump‘s first campaign rally in Iowa as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after he declared his candidacy in New York. The following day, he was across the country in New Hampshire, with plans to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.
