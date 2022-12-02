ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
KEYT

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — the first Jewish person in his position — will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff’s office tells CNN. Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it’s taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.
KEYT

Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season

On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his runoff election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker. “There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race,” Warnock said after a campaign...
KEYT

5 things to watch as Georgia decides Warnock vs. Walker Senate runoff

The final drama of the 2022 midterm elections is coming to a head in Georgia on Tuesday, as Peach State voters — for the second time in as many years — cast ballots in a high-stakes US Senate runoff. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was the leading vote-getter in...
KEYT

Elon Musk speaks out on ‘Twitter Files’ release detailing platform’s inner workings

Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called “Twitter Files,” a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
KEYT

China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials have paid their respects to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang’s body at a military hospital in Beijing. Jiang’s body was then sent for cremation at Babaoshan cemetery, where many top leaders are interred. A formal memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the center of Beijing. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003, oversaw the return of Hong Kong from British rule and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization.
KEYT

Protesters near White House demand ‘Free China!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 200 protesters in Washington have lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House in a show of support for demonstrations in China demanding an end to severe anti-virus controls and political change. Protesters in Freedom Plaza held up signs saying, “No Dictatorship, No Censorship” and calling on President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party give up power. They held up blank paper, a symbol of opposition to the party’s pervasive censorship. Some yelled, “Free China!” The protests erupted after a fatal fire in Urumqi in China’s northwest. Authorities rejected suggestions firefighters or people trying to escape might have been blocked by anti-virus controls.
KEYT

Conservative justices come to same-sex marriage controversy with minds made up

At the Supreme Court, the conservative majority seems to have a new mantra that half way is no way. From the beginning of oral arguments on Monday, it appeared the Supreme Court’s conservatives had come to the bench with their minds set. They sidestepped the lack of clear facts in the case, brushed off worst-case consequences and diminished past rulings that would seem to disfavor a Colorado website designer who has refused to serve same-sex couples.
KEYT

Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors

One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. This time, however, prosecutors face a new challenge —...
KEYT

Sen. Sherrod Brown says Ohio is still a swing state ahead of 2024 election

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday that “of course” the Buckeye State was still a swing state, brushing off concerns about a 2024 reelection bid after Republican J.D. Vance won the state’s other Senate seat last month. “I’m not worried. … I know it’s a...
KEYT

What’s at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial will continue deliberating for a second day on Tuesday as they weigh charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday. The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
KEYT

Trump’s slow 2024 start worries allies

Back in 2015, Donald Trump‘s first campaign rally in Iowa as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after he declared his candidacy in New York. The following day, he was across the country in New Hampshire, with plans to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy