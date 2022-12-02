ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy