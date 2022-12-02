Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures
While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
KEYT
Zuffelato scores 40 in Dons win, Oxnard overwhelms San Marcos in Channel League openers
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato began the Channel League with a 40-piece as the Santa Barbara High School sophomore poured in a game-high 40 points in a 87-77 victory over Buena. Zuffelato made seven 3-pointers as the Dons improve to 4-3. He has scored 20 or more points in...
Comments / 0