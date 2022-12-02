Management Council supports legislator health care bill, not pay increases

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted Thursday to sponsor two bills for the upcoming general session, but neither would increase the salary for lawmakers starting in 2027.

Members of the council had the opportunity to support legislation that would raise the per-day compensation rate from $150 to $230, in addition to the mileage reimbursement rate. It failed after the vote was split down the middle, two members were excused and one abstained.

Those who voted “no” said it was because the state was in the middle of the pack regarding regional legislator compensation, and a per diem bill was already sponsored at the last Management Council meeting. The Legislature will consider whether the per diem rate for expenses will increase from $109 to $155 in session, as well as be adjusted each summer by the state auditor to the most recent standard rate.

Wyoming has not increased the per diem rate since 2008, nor has it increased legislator pay since 2005. The Legislature has increased state employee salaries six of the past 12 years, according to data provided by the Legislative Service Office.

“I will also be a ‘no’ vote,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said. “I’ve already voted to give myself a pay raise.”

However, not every member considered the per diem an increase in compensation. Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said it only addresses the cost of staying around the state during the interim and in Cheyenne for the session, and takes into account inflationary impact.

It also would not go into effect until 2024.

“We have talked extensively about the desire to increase the possibility of a broader spectrum of individuals to be able to participate in the Legislature,” she said before the vote. “And this one means to do it.”

Health careAbility to serve was a common theme throughout the discussion Thursday, including when it came time to vote on a legislator health care bill. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said one of the largest barriers to committing to the Legislature was the ability to afford health insurance, and it is a selective challenge.

“It’s an uphill battle to pass something like this, because we have a Legislature that is deeply divisive and political when it comes to compensation, and we’ve seen that,” he said. “It might be an uphill battle, but this is empowering. If we were to pass this legislation, I think we would see a lot of folks in Wyoming that previously couldn’t serve.”

The draft sponsored by the Management Council allows legislators and their dependents to enroll in the state employees and officials group insurance plan, and the legislative branch would pay the employer share of the premium.

Another version of the bill died for lack of a motion. It would have left the lawmaker responsible for both the employer and employee share of the premium, which House Speaker Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Casper, said would level the playing field to have access to the “tremendous benefit.”

The first draft, with only the responsibility for the employee share, was passed 5-3, with two excused.

“The Legislature does an extraordinary job, and works long hours and sometimes at personal risk to their own health,” said Richard Garrett, a member of the Healthy Wyoming Coalition. “I know we can all think of examples where legislators have suffered health consequences, perhaps not directly because of their service, but coincidental with their service. I believe that you deserve it, and I believe everybody in this state deserves health care and coverage.”

Compensation commission

Among the other topics considered by the governing body regarding compensation and benefits, a bill was sponsored to create a state officials’ compensation commission. It would consist of seven members who would be chosen initially by the governor, Senate president, speaker of the House and chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

They would meet at least twice every legislative term to receive information and reports to determine the appropriate salary recommendations for state executives, members of the Legislature, justices of the Supreme Court, district and circuit court judges, and district attorneys.

“We are supportive of a mechanism that would review salaries for justices and judges regularly,” said State Court Administrator Elisa Butler. “It would help us retain judges, and also help us get qualified judges on the bench.”

Although there was support for the bill that was sponsored in a 6-2 vote, with two members excused, some questioned it. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said the spirit of the Wyoming Constitution wasn’t to delegate the authority to review compensation, and he wanted the five statewide officials and Legislature members removed from the recommendation list. Gray will become Wyoming’s next secretary of state in January.

Neither of the amendments passed, and Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said the commission was only designed to review the data and make a recommendation. The future House speaker said lawmakers could ignore it if they so chose.

“Recognizing that the Legislature has to make these decisions to determine their salaries, and how unfair and politically hard that is for members of the Legislature – I support this effort and think that helps move the needle to provide justification for those legislators who have the courage to make those votes,” said Nethercott.