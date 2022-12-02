Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes
The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes. The CAMP store...
pix11.com
Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan …. A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an...
pix11.com
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more …. Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed...
‘The joy and the magic’ of the Dyker Heights Christmas lights
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s considered one of the best New York City attractions during the holiday season. Every year, dozens of Dyker Heights homes are decorated with larger-than-life Santas, snowmen, reindeer, nutcrackers and nativity scenes. “The lights are really cool, and there are so many, and there are bubbles everywhere,” Emily Casamento, 10, […]
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
pix11.com
Lincoln Center tree lighting
The tree will be lit in Lincoln Square Monday evening to kick off a series of cultural events at Lincoln Center. The tree will be lit in Lincoln Square Monday evening to kick off a series of cultural events at Lincoln Center. Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
pix11.com
'Game changer': Queens BP talks marijuana legalization, more
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the borough, including crime, marijuana legalization, development, and the debate between the QueensWay park proposal and the QueensLink transit plan. ‘Game changer’: Queens BP talks marijuana legalization, …. Queens Borough...
pix11.com
Man struck in shootout with police in the Bronx
A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. Car-free Sundays start on parts of Fifth Avenue. Sunday was the first of three Sundays in December before Christmas day...
pix11.com
NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen's fatal Bronx shooting
The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham. NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen’s fatal …. The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the...
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny and seasonable start to workweek
High pressure will center itself over the area Monday before moving offshore into the Atlantic by night. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with light winds. Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Car-free Sundays start on parts of Fifth Avenue
Sunday was the first of three Sundays in December before Christmas day that Fifth Avenue from 48th Street to 57th Street, from noon to 6 p.m., will be closed to all vehicular traffic and turned into a huge pedestrian-only promenade. Tourist and locals seemed to love it, even if drivers did not.
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Wet, windy, warmer than usual
The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought wet weather to the tri-state area. We started with a few showers during the morning, followed by a steadier rain that developed around noon. NYC Forecast: Wet, windy, warmer than usual. The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a...
pix11.com
Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming week
Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming …. Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York …. Amid what some have called a...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
pix11.com
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
pix11.com
MTA CEO talks about congestion pricing
MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. Federal help requested for RSV surge...
Comments / 0