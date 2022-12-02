Read full article on original website
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 5, including a preview of a court appearance for a suspected baby killer.
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M
The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Naugatuck father accused of killing infant daughter expected in court today
Updated: 2...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
