uscannenbergmedia.com
In conversation with the protesters at the Urumqi Fire Vigil
Many USC students gathered at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the Urumqi Fire’s victims. The attendees ranged from protestors holding signs and chanting slogans against China’s “zero-Covid” policy to quiet observers holding candles as they stood outside the crowd.
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
lmu.edu
Sheriff-Elect Luna on ‘Fractured Relationships’ and Challenges Ahead Post-Villanueva
LMU Loyola Law School Professor Sean Kennedy, chair of the county Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, told the Los Angeles Times he’s spoken with the incoming sheriff by phone. Kennedy said his commitment to cooperating with outside agencies is “a good sign” and that “Luna’s commitment seems stronger than any prior sheriff” to addressing the scourge of deputy gangs.
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
theeastcountygazette.com
Settlement Enforcement Officers Receive Training on California Law Regarding Use of Deadly Force
According to a report by Hannah Wiley of the Los Angeles Times, the Pomona Police Department must retrain its officers in accordance with a 2019 law that altered California’s rules for the use of deadly force. As part of a recent settlement agreement, the Pomona Police Department is required...
Are Police Helicopters Worth The Cost?
As advocates and academics question the impact of flights over neighborhoods, police departments lack persuasive evidence of choppers' crime-fighting effectiveness.
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
KTLA.com
How does California handle problem coyotes?
Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
uscannenbergmedia.com
“we, the invisibles” tells a story of hospitality workers who keep the earth spinning
Businessmen, celebrities, politicians and the elites of New York City scurry in and out of the Sofitel hotel in Manhattan — the backdrop for the USC School of Dramatic Arts’ production of “we, the invisibles.”. The gentry attend conferences, conventions, parties; they come into town for politics...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.
Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Bay Area; Expert warns it's not the only holiday season threat
Across California, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October.
Phys.org
Post-lockdown auto emissions can't hide in the grass
University of California scientists have a new way to demonstrate which neighborhoods returned to pre-pandemic levels of air pollution after COVID restrictions ended. Vehicle emissions are the biggest source of carbon dioxide in Southern California's air. As people drove their cars far less in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the pandemic, there was a major drop in CO2 on regional highways. A new study published in AGU Advances using a mobile laboratory shows the CO2 drop was roughly 60%.
‘The Silences Of My Forebears’: A Black Californian Traces Her Great Migration Roots
A quest to trace family roots reveals the stories of ancestors “who left the South and never looked back.”
New Report Says Nearly Half Of LA’s Airbnb, Vrbo Listings May Be Breaking The Law
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
Headlines: L.A. Named “California’s Least Affordable Place;” Working Out While High Now Trendy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California Governor Gavin Newsom launches a campaign today to penalize oil companies, who have earned record profits amid punishing...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Continues to See Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40%...
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder certifies final results of 2022 General Election
Santa Clarita Valley residents will see mostly familiar faces with a few new ones to get acquainted with as their local, state and federal representatives after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the final results for the 2022 General Election Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the...
