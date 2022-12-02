ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uscannenbergmedia.com

In conversation with the protesters at the Urumqi Fire Vigil

Many USC students gathered at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the Urumqi Fire’s victims. The attendees ranged from protestors holding signs and chanting slogans against China’s “zero-Covid” policy to quiet observers holding candles as they stood outside the crowd.
2urbangirls.com

Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign

LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
lmu.edu

Sheriff-Elect Luna on ‘Fractured Relationships’ and Challenges Ahead Post-Villanueva

LMU Loyola Law School Professor Sean Kennedy, chair of the county Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, told the Los Angeles Times he’s spoken with the incoming sheriff by phone. Kennedy said his commitment to cooperating with outside agencies is “a good sign” and that “Luna’s commitment seems stronger than any prior sheriff” to addressing the scourge of deputy gangs.
CBS LA

As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate

As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds. 
LAist

Are Police Helicopters Worth The Cost?

As advocates and academics question the impact of flights over neighborhoods, police departments lack persuasive evidence of choppers' crime-fighting effectiveness.
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
KTLA.com

How does California handle problem coyotes?

Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
spectrumnews1.com

Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles

In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
KTLA

Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.

Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
Phys.org

Post-lockdown auto emissions can't hide in the grass

University of California scientists have a new way to demonstrate which neighborhoods returned to pre-pandemic levels of air pollution after COVID restrictions ended. Vehicle emissions are the biggest source of carbon dioxide in Southern California's air. As people drove their cars far less in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the pandemic, there was a major drop in CO2 on regional highways. A new study published in AGU Advances using a mobile laboratory shows the CO2 drop was roughly 60%.
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Continues to See Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40%...
signalscv.com

County Registrar-Recorder certifies final results of 2022 General Election

Santa Clarita Valley residents will see mostly familiar faces with a few new ones to get acquainted with as their local, state and federal representatives after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the final results for the 2022 General Election Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the...

