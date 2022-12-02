Read full article on original website
universitystar.com
Men's basketball outlasts Lamar
The 10-point advantage might lead one to believe Texas State (5-3) controlled the game throughout their 65-55 victory over the University of Lamar (3-5), but the contest was back and forth until the final stretch. The first half was a bit of a brick fest for both teams, as the...
universitystar.com
Women’s basketball eyes second straight win against LMU
The Texas State women’s basketball team (4-2) will play at home this weekend as the Bobcats face off against the Loyola Marymount University Lions (1-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Strahan Arena. The Bobcats are riding a wave of momentum after the last game saw Texas State emerge...
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
'There's teachers crying': Why students at one San Antonio college are worried their school may shut down
SAN ANTONIO — Concerned students are on a ‘quest’ for answers. Three women enrolled at Quest College claim chaos is unfolding behind campus walls. Fearing backlash, they didn’t want to be publicly identified, but said they are worried the school is ‘quietly closing.’. “About two...
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
KVUE
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
911 caller: Man banged on windshield with knife after east Austin hit-and-run
An Austin man was arrested and charged Monday in connection to an east Austin incident after a 911 caller said the man was on the hood of the caller’s car and banging on the windshield with a knife.
kut.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
APD releases videos from fatal south Austin police shooting
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting death of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.
UPDATE: Woman who was shot, killed by DPS trooper following pursuit in Round Rock identified
Angela Nuckols emerged from the vehicle with a firearm. The DPS trooper who was pursuing the suspect discharged his weapon. Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Person shot at Givens Park “innocent bystander,” officer tweets
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek suspect in robbery at Southeast Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery at a La Puntada restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side. According to San Antonio police, on November 25 at 8:56 a.m., a man threatened a woman for her car keys in the 100 block of Goliad Road.
18-year-old found dead from single gunshot wound to the back
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting at a west-side apartment, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. on Callaghan near Moondance. San Antonio police say a family member heard gun shots, then found the teen dead about 30 minutes after the incident. The victim was alone, while the others lived next door.
Body found in Williamson County identified as man who disappeared, was last seen at Domain
A body that was found in Williamson County could belong to a man who went missing a month ago, authorities say.
KTSA
San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was seen breaking into several vehicles at a Northwest side business has been arrested. KSAT-12 reports that at around 3 P.M. Wednesday, Felipe Salazar and an unnamed minor were spotted burglarizing vehicles in a parking lot on West IH-10 . Officers...
