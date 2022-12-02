ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
universitystar.com

Men's basketball outlasts Lamar

The 10-point advantage might lead one to believe Texas State (5-3) controlled the game throughout their 65-55 victory over the University of Lamar (3-5), but the contest was back and forth until the final stretch. The first half was a bit of a brick fest for both teams, as the...
universitystar.com

Women’s basketball eyes second straight win against LMU

The Texas State women’s basketball team (4-2) will play at home this weekend as the Bobcats face off against the Loyola Marymount University Lions (1-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Strahan Arena. The Bobcats are riding a wave of momentum after the last game saw Texas State emerge...
fox7austin.com

Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday

Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
KVUE

Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
CBS Austin

Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek suspect in robbery at Southeast Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery at a La Puntada restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side. According to San Antonio police, on November 25 at 8:56 a.m., a man threatened a woman for her car keys in the 100 block of Goliad Road.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

18-year-old found dead from single gunshot wound to the back

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting at a west-side apartment, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. on Callaghan near Moondance. San Antonio police say a family member heard gun shots, then found the teen dead about 30 minutes after the incident. The victim was alone, while the others lived next door.
KTSA

San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was seen breaking into several vehicles at a Northwest side business has been arrested. KSAT-12 reports that at around 3 P.M. Wednesday, Felipe Salazar and an unnamed minor were spotted burglarizing vehicles in a parking lot on West IH-10 . Officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy