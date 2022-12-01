ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Temperatures begin chilly Friday morning, quickly rise to 50s by afternoon

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a break between weather systems Friday, but layer up if you head out early. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but quickly rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon.

A few scattered showers may pop up after sunset, but there won’t be enough rain to dampen your Friday night plans.

A better chance for wet weather rolls in Saturday, with two waves of rain along with gusty winds. Rain will be steady at times before sunrise, then again around noon. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Colder temperatures move in during the afternoon as temperatures fall from the 50s into the 20s by early Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

