Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
KXII.com
Toy gun caused lockdown at SouthernTech, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SouthernTech was put on a brief lockdown Monday morning after a report of a gun on campus. Ardmore Police responded to the campus at 7:59 a.m. According to social media post, after an investigation, the gun was determined to be a nerf gun belonging to a juvenile.
KXII.com
Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car. Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him. Police said it happened about a week...
KXII.com
Woman killed, husband in critical condition after deadly crash in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Friday evening, off south 9th Street and Choctaw Road in Durant, Melanie Ward and her husband were struck by a driver who turned into oncoming traffic. Melanie died on the scene and her husband Roberto Maldonado is in the hospital in critical condition. According to Melanie’s employer,...
Celina man gets life without parole for murdering his wife and their two teenagers
A Celina man is heading to prison for life nearly two years after he murdered his wife and their two teenage children. In early 2021. Michael Paton shot his wife, their 14-year-old daughter and their 13-year-old son.
KXII.com
Pursuit in Colbert, OK ends in TX when driver strikes a tree
(KXII) -A high speed chase that started in Colbert, Oklahoma ended in Texas when the driver struck a tree. Colbert Police attempted to stop a car with four juveniles on Northbound Highway 75 early Sunday Morning when the driver reportedly took off and made a U-turn, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.
KXII.com
Man charged with murder of stepfather
LEHIGH, Okla. (KXII) - A Coal County man was arrested, accused of killing his stepfather on Thanksgiving Day. According to court documents from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Yarbrough Jr. is charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of 66-year-old Robert Earl Stevens. Yarbrough’s mother,...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries. According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway. The details of the crash have not been released but according to a...
KXII.com
Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large police presence was near Atoka High School Thursday. The Atoka County Sheriff tells News 12 they are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A school official told News 12 the incident happened at Infantry Park, which is in front of the high school. Atoka...
KXII.com
Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is searching for a man who they said attacked two people with a box cutter. Police said Dalton K. Swartz has a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to a social media post, Swartz allegedly severely injured two...
KXII.com
Davis Police searching for alleged burglary suspects
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise. Police said the man and woman visited a local store and stole $200 to $300 worth of merchandise. The two suspects were driving a maroon mini van, according to...
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)
Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
KXII.com
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
KTEN.com
Christmas giveaway targets Bryan County vets in need
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bryan County United Way and VFW Post 2916 are working to help veterans have a merry Christmas. On Saturday, December 17, United Way hosts its annual Christmas veterans giveaway. Boxes will be filled with food, socks, gloves and toiletries. Veterans who need help this...
KTEN.com
Water restored after Howe main break
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said utility workers in the City of Howe have been working on a damaged water main line since Sunday afternoon. The city said those repairs were finished on Monday, but they're asking residents to conserve water for the...
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident found dead after crash
(KTEN) — Former Durant resident Forrest Lewis, who was reported missing after Thanksgiving dinner in Aubrey, Texas, has been found dead. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lewis' black Mercedes was located Tuesday by a citizen on private property along FM 2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey. In...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 30)
Paris Police arrested Christopher Dean Pruett, 49, of Paris, on a Wood County felony probation violation warrant. Pruett is currently on probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail. Floria Jean Tryon. Tuesday at 12:12, officers arrested Floria Jean Tryon, 46, of...
Comments / 3