6th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair and Toy Drive returns to Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The 6th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair and Toy Drive is this weekend in Red Bluff. The Community Crafters of Tehama, made up of multiple vendors, hosts two craft fairs each year - the Spring Fling Bonanza and Santa’s Elves Christmas. The event will be...
Rebuilding for the Honey Run Covered Bridge continues with annual holiday fundraiser
CHICO, Calif. - The annual Honey Run Covered Bridge holiday sale brought in more than $13,000 on Saturday. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go directly toward rebuilding the bridge and preserving the park. People wrapped around the Chico True Value building this morning to take a piece of...
Staying warm on the streets
As we get closer to winter and the nights get colder, people living on the streets have few options to keep warm. Some are even making fires in the park. Action News Now spoke with one man who said every year, it feels colder than the one before, "it's cold out here, really cold. If you don't have any heat source you're pretty much curled underneath a blanket all night curled in a ball to stay warm, it's gotten that cold lately so".
NVCF water delivery program expands to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - People who live in Tehama County and Glenn County and have dry wells can apply for free water deliveries through the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The NVCF says a $5 million grant it received for drought relief will help start water deliveries to Tehama County,...
Local businesses collecting gifts through Salvation Army Angel Tree program
CHICO, Calif. - It's the final stretch run for holiday shopping but not everyone can afford it. However, some organizations are doing what they can to help bring gifts to kids in the community this holiday season. Every year the Salvation Army rolls out its Angel Tree program to help...
Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fatal crash in Corning
CORNING, Calif. -10:30 PM UPDATE - CHP opened South Ave. back up in both directions and have fully cleaned up the large oil spill. Officers at the scene warn people to drive cautiously near where the accident happened. CHP tells Action News Now, they will be out Tuesday morning cleaning...
2 hospitalized, suspect on the loose after shooting in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the Feather Falls Casino Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at about 1:40 p.m. in the...
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon reopens after rock slide
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Caltrans reported a slide in the Feather River Canyon Sunday night. The highway was closed Sunday night between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye after a rock slide about two miles east of Belden. Crews and the...
Firefighters knockdown big rig fire south of Gridley Sunday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that firefighters have knocked down a big rig fire off of Nielson Avenue and Highway 99 south of Gridley on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that crews will be committed for around one hour or until the fire is fully extinguished. The cause...
Man arrested for DUI in Paradise after getting his truck stuck in the mud Friday night
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that they arrested a man driving under the influence after responding to a call of a suspicious truck revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way on Friday at around 11:23 p.m. Officers were able to contact the driver, identified as...
Man charged with murder in Oroville stabbing last month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man suspected of murdering a man in November was arraigned on Monday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Daniel Shamblin was charged with murder, resisting officers, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office 911 and business calls will transfer to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - Started Dec. 6 the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that all 911 and business lines will be transferred and handled through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. The SCSO says that this change...
Paradise man arrested on warrants of grand theft, false impersonation
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man on felony probation was arrested Sunday night for grand theft and false impersonation, the Paradise Police Department says. Police said it served a felony arrest warrant for 26-year-old Hunter Harris around 8:30 p.m. at his home on Village Parkway. Harris is probation for a robbery, police said.
Corning Volunteer Fire Department warns people of scammers asking for credit card information
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook on Friday that someone has been attempting to scam people by posing as someone from the CVFD and asking for credit card information to make a donation. CVFD says that they will never call and ask for credit card...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday
Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
Tehama County Health Services Agency issues respiratory illness PSA
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The County Health Services Agency is issuing a public service announcement regarding the rise in respiratory cases. St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (SECH) says they specifically see an increase in RSV, Flu, and COVID-19. They are reporting 40% of tests for respiratory ailments came back positive for Flu, RSV and COVID-19.
Storm Tracker Forecast: More Active Weather On The Way
It was a mixed bag of weather today! The mid-valley saw plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s while the north valley stayed rather cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. In between, a thunderstorm dropped hail, rain, and some wind around Corning. Tonight, the rain will continue as another push of moisture makes its way through. Lows will be in the mid-40s for most of the valley.
Orland Football beats Clear Lake, advances to first-ever State Championship game
Orland beat Clear Lake 42-21 to win the Division 5-A NorCal Regional Title. The Trojans remain undefeated and advance to their first state championship game. Orland Football beats Clear Lake, advances to first-ever State Championship game. Orland beat Clear Lake 42-21 to win the Division 5-A NorCal Regional Title. The...
