LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act'

Photo: Getty Images

WALNUT (CNS) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed today at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent ``intentional act,'' authorities said.

The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The name of the man, possibly in his 60s, was being withheld, pending notification of his relatives, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

``Deputies went to the location on a report of a ``vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision call for service at the Mt. San Antonio College...'' a sheriff's statement said.

``When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive and suffering from trauma. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and subsequently admitted. The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act.''

Other details were not released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.