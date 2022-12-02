ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act'

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

WALNUT (CNS) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed today at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent ``intentional act,'' authorities said.

The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The name of the man, possibly in his 60s, was being withheld, pending notification of his relatives, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

``Deputies went to the location on a report of a ``vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision call for service at the Mt. San Antonio College...'' a sheriff's statement said.

``When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive and suffering from trauma. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and subsequently admitted. The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act.''

Other details were not released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Related
CBS LA

Deputy injured in struggle during stolen-vehicle investigation: LASD

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was injured in the Maywood area Monday morning in the process of a stolen vehicle investigation, according to the department.The incident occurred in the area of 59th Place and Alamo Ave. just after 4 a.m. Monday.Deputies were patrolling the area when they came across a parked vehicle with three people inside.Deputies ran the license plates and determined the vehicle may have been stolen, according to the department.During the stolen-vehicle investigation, deputies made contact with the individuals inside.Some kind of altercation ensued, and one person struggled with a deputy. Both were injured.The deputy was hospitalized with a minor injury.Three people were taken into custody.The extent of the other injury was not immediately reported.
2urbangirls.com

One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area

AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CBS LA

U-Haul truck in police pursuit found in Gardena; suspect at large

A U-Haul truck driven by a burglary suspect was recovered in Gardena following a police pursuit Sunday evening, police confirmed Monday morning.Fountain Valley Police officers were in pursuit of a U-Haul truck reportedly driven by a burglary suspect north on the 405 into southern L.A. County on Sunday at about 4 p.m.California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit and chased the truck north onto the 110 Freeway.A CHP helicopter and Sky2 lost contact with the vehicle due to cloud cover.The driver reportedly bailed on foot from the vehicle at 149th and Grevalia in the Lawndale/Gardena area, authorities confirmed Monday.The driver got away, but the truck was recovered at the scene. Gardena Police were searching for the suspect Monday morning.    
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson

LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
Key News Network

1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne

Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
Comments / 0

