Man accidentally kills himself with gun stored in truck, police say
An Alabama man was killed Friday night after he apparently accidentally shot himself with a gun he had in his truck. Selma, Alabama, police investigators said the death of Marcus Cleveland, 33, looks like an accidental shooting after an initial investigation. According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford and Dallas...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest...
WSFA
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase
Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Criminal mischief was reported on East Micanopy Street. Nov. 19. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Sign up for Newsletters from The...
WSFA
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Police search for Opelika man wanted in fatal shooting
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old man wanted on a murder charge after an early Saturday morning shooting. Opelika officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of York Avenue where they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Martin Street. • A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street. • A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road. • Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga...
WSFA
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
WSFA
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning. Police and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Martha Street around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedal cyclist. That’s near Herron Street and Interstate 65.
alabamanews.net
Bicyclist, Struck and Killed by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating an accident between a car and a bicyclist that left the bicyclist dead. Police say it happened at about 12:09AM today in the 800 block of Martha Street, which is just west of Interstate 65 near downtown. Police say the bicyclist, a man, was pronounced dead.
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
alabamanews.net
Woman Charged with Setting Fires at Montgomery Apartment Building
Montgomery fire investigators say a woman has been charged with setting a string of fires at a Montgomery apartment building. Investigators say Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson and is being held on $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County jail. Firefighters responded to a fire at a six-unit apartment...
WSFA
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police open death investigation
Montgomery police have opened up a death investigation after a Montgomery man has died. 47-year-old Nakel Johnson was found dead in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine, Alabama. Lapine is an unincorporated area of both Montgomery and Crenshaw counties. Investigators say over the course of the investigation,...
