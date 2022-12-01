The Opelika Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old man wanted on a murder charge after an early Saturday morning shooting. Opelika officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of York Avenue where they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

2 DAYS AGO