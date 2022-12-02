Read full article on original website
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
Driver hits cow in Greene Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify body found last year
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found over a year ago. The bodies of two women were found in the Rails to Trails hiking area on Woleben Road in Portland, New York in Chautauqua County in September 2021. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found […]
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Strong winds causing issues across the region; expect lake effect snow through Thursday morning
Strong, gusty winds began blowing early Wednesday and have been causing issues across the region. Winds have reached 50 miles per hour in the City of Erie, that gust reported on the east side. At the Erie International Airport, the strong winds so far Wednesday reached 43 miles per hour. As you can imagine that […]
Franklin Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Giving Written Statement Under False Name Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 30:
Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City
We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child
A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time
FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
Local Teen Injured After Vehicle Strikes Tree, Rolls into Ditch on Rouseville Road
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured when his vehicle ended up in a ditch after striking a tree on Rouseville Road. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, this crash happened on Rouseville Road, near Shamburg Road in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Driver flees scene after hitting car, house on W. 25th St. in Erie
Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident. That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie. According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of […]
Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation
A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
