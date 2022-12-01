ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: Beth and Summer Come to Blows in a Violent Fight

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the fifth episode of Yellowstone season 5. Beth Dutton isn't one to back down from a fight. Sunday night's episode of Yellowstone begins with a flashback to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) teenage years, where she showed a rare moment of sensitivity towards Rip (Cole Hauser), feeling guilty after hooking up with one of his fellow cowboys in front of him.
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
Nick Cannon Reveals Hospitalization for Pneumonia: 'A Great Lesson to Take Care of YOU'

Nick Cannon has revealed he's been hospitalized due to pneumonia. The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Friday and posted two photos of himself from the hospital bed. In both photos, Cannon can be seen in his hospital gown, covered in a blanket and wearing a face mask. Cannon, whose Wild 'N Out tour made a pit stop Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, said the hospitalization's a reminder to take better care of himself.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Watch the Dramatic New Trailer for Paramount Plus

A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.

