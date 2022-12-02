▶️ ’23 Best Places to Go in 2023′ list includes a couple nearby destinations

Read full article on original website
Related
An airline told a couple's teenagers to fly from Ireland to Florida alone after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
I went to the Grand Canyon in winter. Here's why you absolutely should too
Seeing the Grand Canyon was long a dream for me. Moving to Arizona put it in greater reach than before. But my move happened in the summer, too hot and too crowded to fully appreciate this natural wonder spanning 277 miles from end to end. So, I booked a hotel room in Williams, about 55 miles south of Grand Canyon National Park's main entrance, for early November. My thought was to visit when the weather cooled to...
Comments / 0