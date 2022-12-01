Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
WHAS 11
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
WHAS 11
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
WHAS 11
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise's Jacob Admits Jill Broke Up With Him Because 'Trust Was Lost' in Their Relationship
Jacob Rapini is speaking out about his split from Jill Chin. The Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Friday to weigh in on his and Jill's split, after she said that she ended things due to "a lack of trust." "You were the right person at the wrong...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
WHAS 11
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
WHAS 11
T.J. Holmes Once Defended Marriage as Something ‘Everyone Should Do’ (Exclusive)
T.J. Holmes, who finds himself in the limelight over a previous affair with a former Good Morning America producer and his fairly new romance with co-anchor Amy Robach, once said he's a huge proponent of marriage. The 45-year-old made the comments during his 2014 audition to be a host for...
WHAS 11
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
WHAS 11
Keke Palmer Announces She's Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump During 'Saturday Night Live' Debut
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress kicked off her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her adorable baby bump on the Studio 8H stage. Palmer hosted the Dec. 3 episode -- her first-ever turn in the role -- alongside musical guest...
WHAS 11
Nick Cannon Reveals Hospitalization for Pneumonia: 'A Great Lesson to Take Care of YOU'
Nick Cannon has revealed he's been hospitalized due to pneumonia. The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Friday and posted two photos of himself from the hospital bed. In both photos, Cannon can be seen in his hospital gown, covered in a blanket and wearing a face mask. Cannon, whose Wild 'N Out tour made a pit stop Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, said the hospitalization's a reminder to take better care of himself.
WHAS 11
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
WHAS 11
Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)
Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising. The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her...
WHAS 11
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.
