ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
WHAS 11

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
WHAS 11

George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon Reveals Hospitalization for Pneumonia: 'A Great Lesson to Take Care of YOU'

Nick Cannon has revealed he's been hospitalized due to pneumonia. The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Friday and posted two photos of himself from the hospital bed. In both photos, Cannon can be seen in his hospital gown, covered in a blanket and wearing a face mask. Cannon, whose Wild 'N Out tour made a pit stop Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, said the hospitalization's a reminder to take better care of himself.
WHAS 11

'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
WHAS 11

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.

Comments / 0

Community Policy