Support Lights Over Morse, eat good food at Jim Dandy’s
Come to Jim Dandy Restaurant in Noblesville to raise money for Lights Over Morse Lake while enjoying a good meal. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, you can eat out or order dinner to go at Jim Dandy, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, and Lights Over Morse Lake will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon needed.
Whimsical holiday show ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ comes to Murat Theatre this weekend
Prepare to be dazzled this weekend with the acclaimed whimsical holiday spectacular, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.”. Four performances are happening on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Murat Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Pet Night with Santa happens in Carmel this December
Bring your pet to visit with Santa and friends at Santa’s House in Carmel!. It’s happening on December 6 and 13 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here and here.
Joey Chesnut finished 4th at ‘The World-Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not get crowned champion at Saturday’s “The World-Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship” before the Big 10 Championship game. The Major League Eating website says Geoff Esper won, after eating 16 pounds and 6.4 ounces of...
Indianapolis Public Library’s ‘Season’s Readings’ 2022 gifting free books to children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library kicked off “Season’s Readings” 2022 initiative at the Eagle Branch library on Monday with Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsor Sondhi Solutions. According to a news release, Indianapolis residents are inviting residents to pick up a free children’s book to...
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
Cicero parade packs the streets
It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Competitive eating phenom Joey Chestnut to compete in St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, takes on Firefighter Tim in practice round
The ninth annual World-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the Big Ten Tailgate Party presented by Meijer. Joey Chestnut, world champion competitive eater, and Sam Barclay, emcee with Major League Eating, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their experience in the world of competitive eating and give Firefighter Tim a chance at taking on Joey Chestnut in an eating contest.
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
Several rain chances to watch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions remain for tonight, but we will have plenty of chances at rain this upcoming work week. TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: More clouds to start off the work week. There is the chance of a...
Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big upset at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut hoped to stay undefeated in the ninth year of the event held in Indianapolis, but in the end, the world's greatest eater was not number one. It was Geoff...
Bokeyno Motorsports owner shares benefits of sports cars with vertical doors
Bokeyno Motorsports is a company based in Noblesville, Indiana that started about a year ago with extremely ambitious goals and traveling more than 130,000 miles across the USA, visiting 48 states and working on more than 150 Corvettes. They also partner with wounded veterans to give them free installations since...
Sunny Sunday with several rain chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big chill in the air to start off your Sunday morning. We’ll see sunshine and a dry Sunday before several rain chances move into the state for the rest of the week. TODAY: Temperatures start out in the lower 20s and even teens this...
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Give Your Home A Brand New Look With These Great Reparation Tricks
Home repairs can be a daunting task. It seems like every time you turn around, there’s something that needs to be fixed! But don’t worry, we’re here to help. In this blog post, we will discuss some great tips for repairing your home. Whether you’re dealing with a broken window or a leaky roof, we have you covered. So sit back, relax, and let us show you how it’s done!
Holocaust survivor share’s story of being moved through four concentration camps
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Of the remaining Holocaust survivors most of them are 85 years or older, but we’re quickly losing them and their stories to time. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce raised a stage, allowing one man to share his story. About 1.5 million children were killed...
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
As temperatures drop, Wheeler Mission braces for more people
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In November, Wheeler Mission saw between 650 and 700 people needing shelter, that number is up to 800 as the calendar turns to December, and temperatures drop. “We all see it right, cost of eggs, cost of everything, cost of a meal, anywhere you go, that...
