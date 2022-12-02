Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well. Over the course of 70 years, Disney's outlook on arranged nuptials has undergone quite a transformation, and we're seeing it more prevalently than ever from the evolving streaming service. Willow, the new fantasy series streaming on Disney+ is just the latest to flip the script on what had been a long-held tradition of the union of a man and a woman. In Willow, there is yet another arranged marriage set to take place between a prince and a princess, but unlike in the past, the princess resists not because her true love lies with another man, but because she is actually in love with another woman.

6 HOURS AGO