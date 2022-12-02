Read full article on original website
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Poster Shows Heroes Preparing to Defeat an Empire
Netflix is building anticipation for its next fantasy series. During this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Saō Paulo, Brazil, various information about upcoming movies and television shows was revealed, including Avatar: The Way of Water never-before-seen footage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, among other multiple exciting projects. For fans of The Witcher, a new trailer for the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was also revealed. Alongside the trailer, a new poster, which featured Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and other main cast members, was released.
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Set Images and Behind the Scenes Stories in New Video
Netflix shared a light-hearted video of the cast of Wednesday’having fun together even when the cameras stopped recording. It has just been two weeks since Wednesday started streaming and viewers can’t get enough of Tim Burton’s take on the only daughter of the Addams Family. With 341.2 million hours of views in its first week, the show has dethroned Stranger Things to hold the record for most viewership of an English-language series in a week. This has propelled gen-z scream queen Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, and the series' cast into the spotlight.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
New ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Joel and Ellie’s Father-Daughter Relationship
Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the biggest fan convention of the year. As CCXP 2022 returns to in-person celebrations, cast and creatives from major studios have arrived in the Southern Hemisphere to reveal new trailers, posters, and behind-the-scenes teases for all of your favorite shows, movies, and more. One of 2023’s most anticipated series is HBO’s adaptation of the beloved Sony PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role as Joel Miller, a smuggler tasked with bringing a girl thought to hold the cure for a world-ending virus, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), to the quarantine zone.
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
The ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Films Are Getting the 4K Treatment From Scream Factory
The slasher sub-genre has made a triumphant return to horror in the last couple of years. Ever since its prime in the '80s, the bloodthirsty sub-genre has been trying to recapture the magic of the original slasher era, and one of the mostly-forgotten franchises of that era was The Slumber Party Massacre. Now, thanks to Scream Factory, the first two films in the franchise are coming to 4K via a double pack in February.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
'Good Will Hunting': How Kevin Smith Saved the Film for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Good Will Hunting's theatrical release. Perhaps best remembered as the film that launched the careers of co-stars and co-writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who won an Academy Award for their original screenplay, as well as Robin Williams' Oscar-winning performance, the 1997 Gus Van Sant-directed drama won the hearts of critics and audiences alike. Chronicling a period of self-discovery in the tumultuous life of its title character, who we learn is a genius with a traumatic past involving physical and emotional abuse, the film is a powerhouse of intelligent, thoughtful storytelling brought to life by an ensemble of unique and nuanced performances.
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Oriana Clears up ‘EpauletGate’ – ‘It Was a Big Misunderstanding’ [Exclusive]
Oriana Schneps said she was hired as a second stew for 'Below Deck Adventure' and that the epaulet issue was a big misunderstanding with chief stew Faye Clarke.
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well. Over the course of 70 years, Disney's outlook on arranged nuptials has undergone quite a transformation, and we're seeing it more prevalently than ever from the evolving streaming service. Willow, the new fantasy series streaming on Disney+ is just the latest to flip the script on what had been a long-held tradition of the union of a man and a woman. In Willow, there is yet another arranged marriage set to take place between a prince and a princess, but unlike in the past, the princess resists not because her true love lies with another man, but because she is actually in love with another woman.
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
