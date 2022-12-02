The NFL salary cap could be getting a big bump for the 2023 league year. After a sharp decline to $182.5 million in 2021 from $198 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are back on the rise for the NFL. In 2022, the salary cap was set at $208.2 million and it’ll be going up again this season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have now reported that the salary cap could exceed $220 million in 2023.

24 MINUTES AGO