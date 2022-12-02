Penn State's meeting with Utah in the Rose Bowl is expected to be one of college football's best games during the postseason. The Nittany Lions' James Franklin and the Utes' Kyle Whittingham would not argue that point. The matchup of 10-win teams in Pasadena, California, marks a return trip to the game for the Utes, who took out USC over the weekend to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.

21 HOURS AGO