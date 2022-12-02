Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
247Sports
USC safety Xavion Alford enters NCAA transfer portal
Xavion Alford was expected to be a significant contributor in USC's secondary this season. He came on late in the 2021 season, starting twice late in the 4-8 campaign and finished with 31 tackles while leading the team in interceptions. He was a frontrunner to take over a starting role a year after transferring in from Texas.
247Sports
USC football offers Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson
Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made an early official offer in the winter Transfer Portal window to Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. Jackson has picked up portal offers from Oregon, Rutgers, Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State. Jackson noted those offers, including USC, came when he initially entered the portal on Nov. 23, but withdrew due to him not being a graduate transfer. He re-entered on Monday.
247Sports
Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State's James Franklin, Utah's Kyle Whittingham expect 'great game,' address opt-outs
Penn State's meeting with Utah in the Rose Bowl is expected to be one of college football's best games during the postseason. The Nittany Lions' James Franklin and the Utes' Kyle Whittingham would not argue that point. The matchup of 10-win teams in Pasadena, California, marks a return trip to the game for the Utes, who took out USC over the weekend to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
Comments / 0