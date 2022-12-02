Read full article on original website
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
Convicted felon charged after shooting, killing leashed dog in Nashville backyard
A convicted felon is facing additional felony charges after police say he shot and killed a dog at a Nashville home.
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
Trial starts for Jacksonville soldier who was killed by husband at Kentucky military base in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville father is speaking only to Action News Jax after day one of the murder trial for the man accused of killing his daughter Brittany Silvers. Federal prosecutors say Brittany was murdered by her husband at a military base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in 2018, where she was serving.
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria
Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.
With remains found in Williamson Co., a family questions whether its their son
Skeletal remains have been found in Williamson County, and now a mom wants to know if it's her son — Nieko Lisi.
One teen injured, another charged following Clarksville shooting
One teenager was flown to the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody after a shooting was reported in Clarksville Wednesday evening.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
Nashville Pedestrian Killed in Crash Wednesday Night Identified
December 1, 2022 – A pedestrian has died following a crash on Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South Wednesday night. Michael Mitchell, 70, was struck by a Volkswagen Golf making a left onto Lafayette Street around 8:20 p.m. More crime news!. This fatal crash occurred outside of a crosswalk.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
