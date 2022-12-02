ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Thursday

By Shaun Calderon
 4 days ago
As we inch toward Sunday’s massive showdown between the Tennessee Titans (7-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), both teams are relatively healthy heading into Sunday.

Yesterday’s injury report was one of the shorter ones the Titans have had in a while. Tennessee only listed a total of seven players on their initial injury update, with only three of them being non-participants.

The biggest question mark for the Titans appears to be the availability of Denico Autry. The talented defender missed last week’s game with a knee injury and was once again listed as a non-participant to start the week.

Autry’s availability, among others, will bear watching throughout the rest of the week.

For the Eagles, they appear relatively healthy as well heading into Sunday. Starting Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, but the team might get back rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who is a big difference-maker against the run.

Davis was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, so he isn’t listed on the injury report yet.

Having said all that, let’s take a look at Thursday’s injury updates for both the Titans and the Eagles.

Titans' injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

