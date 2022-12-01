Read full article on original website
'We can find beauty in tragedy'
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Ky. Baptist pastor takes 30-foot fall from roof, preaches message two days later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Grace Pointe Pastor Mark Bishop, who plunged 30 feet from his roof and preached two days later, says it was prayer that sustained him. Thousands of Kentucky Baptist friends and others were praying for the popular pastor after his wife alerted everyone to the accident on social media.
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Kentucky Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
A Christmas train ride in Appalachia is a scenic and wonderful experience, which has attracted thousands annually from New York to Georgia. Some of the popular locations hosting these events include the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, West Virginia Central, Adirondack Railroad, Colebrookdale Railroad, and Virginia Scenic Railway among others.
Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ford and a partner company have broken ground in Kentucky on a massive venture that will create 5,000 jobs to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, officials said Monday. Construction is on schedule, with production scheduled to start in 2025 at the...
‘Making progress’ on Kentucky EV battery plants for Ford and Lincoln vehicles
GLENDALE, Ky. (KT) – Ford and Korean-based SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, where their joint venture, BlueOval SK, has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
Parents say the Reading Recovery program is ineffective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky families say a reading program meant to help young students is not working. Reading Recovery is an intervention for first graders having difficulty with early reading and writing. The program comprises 30 minute lessons that last 12 to 20 weeks. 3 of the 5...
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
Look for more attacks on Kentucky’s open government laws
Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
Family sues Children’s Home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy, a lawsuit says. Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he...
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement deadline by two years. The new enforcement date is now May 7, 2025. It was originally May 3, 2023. The governor said the deadline extension offers Kentuckians more time to...
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
