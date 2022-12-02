Read full article on original website
Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison
LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
Lima man will stand trial for 2019 threats against school, priest
LIMA — Lima resident Robert Miller, who in 2019 was ruled incompetent to stand trial for allegedly threatening to blow Pandora-Gilboa Elementary School and a Catholic priest to “kingdom come” will stand trial early next year. Miller has been a patient at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital...
A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for two days time already served. He also changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, felony 3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found guilty by jury trial on failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a felony 3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Farmer plans lawsuit after livestock killed by mink released by activists; man jailed for same crime speaks out
Farmers in Van Wert report attacks on livestock after activists released thousands of mink from an area farm. WTOL 11 talks to a man sentenced for the same crime.
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out
LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
Lima man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a home on Bristol Avenue early Sunday morning. Da’Moni Brown, 22, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a residence. According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Office release, a party was taking place at the...
