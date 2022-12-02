Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.

