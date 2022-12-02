Read full article on original website
Pfizer to invest again in Portage manufacturing facility: Portage City officials excited
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Pfizer, Inc. announced on Monday, December 5 that it will invest another $750 million in its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) Phase 2 project at the Pfizer Global Supply campus in Portage, creating approximately 300 additional new jobs. This investment follows the March 2021 groundbreaking...
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory lifted for Allegan County’s Swan Lake
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted the advisory for Swan Lake located in Cheshire Township. The advisory originally issued in July of this year was due to the presence of harmful algae blooms (HABs). Health officials say that the cooler weather often reduces...
Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.
