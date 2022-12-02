Read full article on original website
Career Connected: Explore sign language studies at Southwestern Illinois College
ST. LOUIS — Sign language interpreters are a crucial tool utilized by all people involved in a communication setting and the job demand is high. Malik Wilson caught up with Southwestern Illinois College faculty and students to talk about the benefit and career opportunities of earning a degree in Sign Language Studies.
St. Louis Alderman suggests curfew bill to curb gun violence
After a violent weekend in St. Louis, Alderman Brandon Bosley suggests proposing a curfew bill in the City. Two teenagers died on Saturday from gun violence.
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Looking back on a dominant year for St. Louis area high school football teams
Our area saw five teams bring home state football titles in 2022. And they did so in dominating fashion.
St. Louis Fire Department fights house fire Monday morning
The house fire took place at a home on Devonshire Avenue Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. Bosley said a curfew is a possible solution.
Collinsville Chorale ends its final season at St. Mary's in Alton
The Collinsville Chorale presented its final season at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. It performed a Christmas concert Sunday afternoon.
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI
McLaughlin was charged on Monday with one count of persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He previously pleaded guilty to DWI in 2010 and 2011.
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
Enter to win tickets to see 'The Nutcracker' Presented by St. Louis Ballet
ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'The Nutcracker' at Touhill Performing Arts Center Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was injured when they got into a gunfight at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It occurred in the 6600 block of Larry Lane.
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The suspects took the victim's white 2021 Honda Accord.
St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game
The alleged shooter has been taken into custody
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
