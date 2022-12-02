ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Career Connected: Explore sign language studies at Southwestern Illinois College

ST. LOUIS — Sign language interpreters are a crucial tool utilized by all people involved in a communication setting and the job demand is high. Malik Wilson caught up with Southwestern Illinois College faculty and students to talk about the benefit and career opportunities of earning a degree in Sign Language Studies.
5 On Your Side

Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
KSDK

Enter to win tickets to see 'The Nutcracker' Presented by St. Louis Ballet

ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'The Nutcracker' at Touhill Performing Arts Center Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
5 On Your Side

1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...

Comments / 0

Community Policy