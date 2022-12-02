Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
6th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair and Toy Drive returns to Red Bluff
6th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair and Toy Drive returns to Red Bluff. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Bluff Community Center.
actionnewsnow.com
Rebuilding for the Honey Run Covered Bridge continues with annual holiday fundraiser
Rebuilding for the Honey Run Covered Bridge continues with annual holiday fundraiser. The beloved metal heart ornaments sold out but there are still several wooden ornaments, shirts and other and gifts available to buy. All proceeds go toward rebuilding.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
NVCF water delivery program expands to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - People who live in Tehama County and Glenn County and have dry wells can apply for free water deliveries through the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The NVCF says a $5 million grant it received for drought relief will help start water deliveries to Tehama County,...
actionnewsnow.com
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office 911 and business calls will transfer to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - Started Dec. 6 the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that all 911 and business lines will be transferred and handled through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. The SCSO says that this change...
actionnewsnow.com
Local businesses collecting gifts through Salvation Army Angel Tree program
CHICO, Calif. - It's the final stretch run for holiday shopping but not everyone can afford it. However, some organizations are doing what they can to help bring gifts to kids in the community this holiday season. Every year the Salvation Army rolls out its Angel Tree program to help...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Sobriety Check Point Results in DUI Arrest
The Yuba City Police Department that a Sobriety Check Point was conducted on the evening December 4th, near the corner of Butte House Road and Stabler Lane in Yuba City. During the check point officers arrested one driver for driving under the influence and issued a citation to another for driving with a suspended license.
actionnewsnow.com
2 hospitalized, suspect on the loose after shooting in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the Feather Falls Casino Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at about 1:40 p.m. in the...
abc10.com
Yuba City cold case: Arrest made in 23-year-old killing
Police made an arrest in a 23-year-old Yuba City cold case. Police say Blanca Dueñas was allegedly killed by her husband, who then fled to Mexico.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
actionnewsnow.com
Staying warm on the streets
As we get closer to winter and the nights get colder, people living on the streets have few options to keep warm. Some are even making fires in the park. Action News Now spoke with one man who said every year, it feels colder than the one before, "it's cold out here, really cold. If you don't have any heat source you're pretty much curled underneath a blanket all night curled in a ball to stay warm, it's gotten that cold lately so".
krcrtv.com
Commercial vehicle catches on fire near Highway 99 south of Gridley
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 4, Cal Fire Butte Unit that firefighters were at the scene of a commercial vehicle fire off Nielsen Avenue and Highway 99 just south of Gridley. Officials said crews were able to knock down the fire and are still working to extinguish...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI in Paradise after getting his truck stuck in the mud Friday night
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that they arrested a man driving under the influence after responding to a call of a suspicious truck revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way on Friday at around 11:23 p.m. Officers were able to contact the driver, identified as...
krcrtv.com
Atascadero defeats Colusa, advances to State Finals
The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated Colusa High School Saturday evening in the State Regional Finals, 21-0.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
'The day has finally come': Sister of 1999 Yuba City cold case victim shares memories after alleged killer extradited
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say they've caught their man in a cold case homicide after 23 years, but for Sonia Dueñas, it's not quite time to rest easy. Her sister, Blanca Dueñas, was killed back in 1999. Police say Blanca's husband, Francisco Arellano, then evaded law enforcement by fleeing to Mexico. On Nov. 19, 2022, police announced his extradition to Sutter County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead
The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday
Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
